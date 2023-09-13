2,370 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Acquired by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $5,410,371,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $768,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $872,729.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,470. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $156.31 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.24. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FANG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.35.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

