30,283 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Purchased by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,160,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 5.4% of Prostatis Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after buying an additional 510,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 558,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,081,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 586.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,831,000 after purchasing an additional 422,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $347.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

