Prostatis Group LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,626,000. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHF. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $247.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.11 and a 200-day moving average of $252.81. The firm has a market cap of $939.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $240.08 and a twelve month high of $282.37.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

