Prostatis Group LLC Invests $2 Million in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up 1.1% of Prostatis Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Prostatis Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $62.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.60. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $67.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.