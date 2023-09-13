Prostatis Group LLC Invests $502,000 in THOR Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:THLV)

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:THLV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Prostatis Group LLC owned 0.42% of THOR Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in THOR Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter.

THOR Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:THLV opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74. THOR Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

About THOR Low Volatility ETF

The Thor Low Volatility ETF (THLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Thor Low Volatility index. The fund aims to provide a low volatility US large-cap equity strategy. The fund tracks an index that selects sectors based on price momentum and historical volatility and equally weights exposure.

