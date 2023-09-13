Prostatis Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. iShares MSCI France ETF makes up about 1.0% of Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 86.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,307,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,007,000 after buying an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,299,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,036,000 after buying an additional 125,614 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 83.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 844,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,915,000 after acquiring an additional 384,245 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,380,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $943.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

