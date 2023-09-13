Prostatis Group LLC Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Prostatis Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VWOB opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2984 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.