Prostatis Group LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 120.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after buying an additional 6,935,497 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BND stock opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.70. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $74.90.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
