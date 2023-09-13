Prostatis Group LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 58,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises about 1.0% of Prostatis Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Prostatis Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13,940.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

EWU opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

