Prostatis Group LLC Buys 3,441 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

