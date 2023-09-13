Power Corp of Canada Acquires Shares of 135,722 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 135,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 24.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is -10.23%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.54.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

