Power Corp of Canada Lowers Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Power Corp of Canada decreased its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,388,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,464,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CGI by 126.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after acquiring an additional 380,416 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,243,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 123.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,394,000 after acquiring an additional 279,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GIB stock opened at $103.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

