Power Corp of Canada Invests $2.70 Million in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELS opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.92. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $74.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

