Power Corp of Canada Purchases 18,971 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Power Corp of Canada raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 121.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 18,971 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN opened at $105.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.78. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $108.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 56.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

