Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Telephone and Data Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 49 years. Telephone and Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of -100.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn ($1.00) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -74.0%.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

