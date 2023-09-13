EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

EnerSys has a payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EnerSys to earn $9.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS stock opened at $97.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $56.72 and a 52 week high of $113.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $908.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.70 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter worth $380,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in EnerSys by 9.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 85.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 374,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after purchasing an additional 172,789 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the second quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in EnerSys by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

