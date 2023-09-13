Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Empire State Realty OP has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ESBA opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. Empire State Realty OP has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.23.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Empire State Realty OP in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESBA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

