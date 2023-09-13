Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Keyera Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KEY opened at C$32.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.25. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$27.18 and a 52 week high of C$34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.23. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.908774 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEY shares. National Bankshares lowered shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Keyera from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KEY

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.