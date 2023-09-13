Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Keyera Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of KEY opened at C$32.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.25. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$27.18 and a 52 week high of C$34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14.
Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.23. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.908774 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on KEY
About Keyera
Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Keyera
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The Bear Market is In for Real Estate: 3 Most Promising REITs
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 5 Reasons to Invest in Emerging Markets Now
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 6 Ways to Invest in Hydrogen Fuel Cells: 4 Are Worth A Nibble
Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.