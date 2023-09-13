Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46.

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

