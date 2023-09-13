Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- The Bear Market is In for Real Estate: 3 Most Promising REITs
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- 5 Reasons to Invest in Emerging Markets Now
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 6 Ways to Invest in Hydrogen Fuel Cells: 4 Are Worth A Nibble
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.