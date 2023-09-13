Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Saturday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GECCO opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

About Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

