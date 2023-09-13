Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Declares $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Price Performance

NASDAQ CSSEN opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter

chicken soup for the soul entertainment’s mission is to bring out the best of the human spirit by curating and sharing entertaining video stories of hope, comfort and positivity. as a next-generation media company, our goal is to expand our content offerings and distribution capabilities to new and emerging platforms so that we can bring the inspiring and uplifting chicken soup for the soul message to as many people as possible.

