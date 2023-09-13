Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Declares $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Price Performance
NASDAQ CSSEN opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81.
