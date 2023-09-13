Silver Spike Investment Corp. Declares None Dividend of $0.63 (NASDAQ:SSIC)

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Silver Spike Investment Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SSIC opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Silver Spike Investment has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71.

Get Silver Spike Investment alerts:

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silver Spike Investment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Silver Spike Investment

About Silver Spike Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:SSIC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.