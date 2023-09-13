Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Pason Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at C$14.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$10.75 and a 12 month high of C$16.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of C$84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.00 million. Research analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 1.3531634 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Pason Systems

Pason Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.