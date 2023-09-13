Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Wajax Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:WJX opened at C$29.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$624.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.06. Wajax has a 1-year low of C$17.25 and a 1-year high of C$29.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

