CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

CONMED has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CONMED to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Stock Performance

CONMED stock opened at $107.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. CONMED has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $138.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $317.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 5.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 3.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 586.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 1.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 0.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 77,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CL King started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CONMED

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.