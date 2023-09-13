FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH) Declares Dividend of €1.00

FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of €1.00 ($1.08) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
FBD Stock Up 1.2 %
FBH stock opened at GBX 13.10 ($0.16) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.16. FBD has a 12 month low of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.55 ($0.18). The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.
About FBD
