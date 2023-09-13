FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH) Declares Dividend of €1.00

FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of €1.00 ($1.08) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FBD Stock Up 1.2 %

FBH stock opened at GBX 13.10 ($0.16) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.16. FBD has a 12 month low of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.55 ($0.18). The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.

Get FBD alerts:

About FBD

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting of general insurance to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, travel, life and pension, business, farm, and business insurance products, as well as insurance related to motor, fire, liability, and other damage to property.

Receive News & Ratings for FBD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.