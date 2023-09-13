ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the security and automation business on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

ADT has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ADT to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

ADT Stock Up 0.8 %

ADT opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. ADT has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.17 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity at ADT

ADT last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). ADT had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wayne Thorsen bought 5,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 459,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth $3,602,712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after buying an additional 3,864,889 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,112,715 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $97,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,957,794 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $78,135,000 after acquiring an additional 907,072 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ADT by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,418,083 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $32,853,000 after acquiring an additional 232,914 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

