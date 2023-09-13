Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to earn $15.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

NYSE AGM opened at $167.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.69. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52-week low of $97.76 and a 52-week high of $180.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.76. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $72,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,555.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $72,462.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,555.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,847,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,726 shares of company stock worth $1,722,776. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

