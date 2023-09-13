Definity Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$37.25 on Wednesday. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.09 and a 52 week high of C$40.95. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market cap of C$4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 8.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.93.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.09. Definity Financial had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of C$954.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.6235876 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DFY has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$42.85.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

