Gray Television, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Gray Television has a payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gray Television to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

NYSE:GTN opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gray Television news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $39,295.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $63,544 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Gray Television by 460.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GTN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

