NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Declares $2.25 Quarterly Dividend

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

NewMarket has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NewMarket Stock Down 0.5 %

NewMarket stock opened at $457.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.93. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.73. NewMarket has a 1-year low of $288.06 and a 1-year high of $475.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $685.13 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 44.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NewMarket in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEU. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 167.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 12,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Articles

