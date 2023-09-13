Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Fidelity National Financial has a payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $4.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Shares of FNF opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 236,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 96,578 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

