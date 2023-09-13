Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 88.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

