The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Coca-Cola has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 62 consecutive years. Coca-Cola has a payout ratio of 65.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $252.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

