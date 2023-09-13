Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. Corebridge Financial has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion and a PE ratio of 5.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 21.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $180,199,982.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,941,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

