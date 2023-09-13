Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Plans $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $8.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MRK opened at $109.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.38. The stock has a market cap of $276.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $87,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

