BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

BlackRock TCP Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. BlackRock TCP Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 77.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.8%.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TCPC opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.39 million, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 61.46 and a quick ratio of 61.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $53.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 338,456 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 52,973 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TCPC shares. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock TCP Capital

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.