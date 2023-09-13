Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Purchases Shares of 34,440 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716,555 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

