Intact Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Intact Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$192.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$195.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$197.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$182.01 and a 52-week high of C$209.57.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.54 by C($0.24). Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of C$5.49 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 13.9530686 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$219.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intact Financial

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.