Intact Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Intact Financial Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of IFC stock opened at C$192.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$195.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$197.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$182.01 and a 52-week high of C$209.57.
Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.54 by C($0.24). Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of C$5.49 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 13.9530686 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on Intact Financial
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intact Financial
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- The Bear Market is In for Real Estate: 3 Most Promising REITs
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 5 Reasons to Invest in Emerging Markets Now
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 6 Ways to Invest in Hydrogen Fuel Cells: 4 Are Worth A Nibble
Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.