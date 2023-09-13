Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,275,000 after buying an additional 1,679,425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 699.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after buying an additional 1,346,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.63. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $4,879,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,149,173.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $4,879,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,149,173.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $1,888,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,617,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,666,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 274,209 shares of company stock worth $32,426,511. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

