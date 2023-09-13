Comparing WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) and TX (OTCMKTS:TXHG)

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) and TX (OTCMKTS:TXHG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of WESCO International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of WESCO International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of TX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for WESCO International and TX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WESCO International 0 1 5 1 3.00 TX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

WESCO International currently has a consensus price target of $181.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.13%. Given WESCO International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe WESCO International is more favorable than TX.

This table compares WESCO International and TX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WESCO International $22.27 billion 0.36 $860.47 million $15.09 10.37 TX N/A N/A N/A $0.01 3.50

WESCO International has higher revenue and earnings than TX. TX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WESCO International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WESCO International and TX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WESCO International 3.81% 19.97% 6.10% TX N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WESCO International beats TX on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc. provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS). The EES segment supplies products and supply chain solutions, including electrical equipment and supplies, automation and connected devices, security, lighting, wire and cable, and safety, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products. This segment also offers contractor solutions, direct and indirect manufacturing supply chain optimization programs, lighting and renewables advisory services, and digital and automation solutions. The CSS segment operates in the network infrastructure and security markets. This segment sells products directly to end-users or through various channels, including data communications contractors, security, network, professional audio/visual, and systems integrators. It also provides safety and energy management solutions. The UBS segment offers products and services to investor-owned utilities; public power companies; and service and wireless providers, broadband operators, and contractors. This segment's products include wire and cables, transformers, transmission and distribution hardware, switches, protective devices, connectors, conduits, pole line hardware, racks, cabinets, safety and MRO products, and point-to-point wireless devices. This segment also offers various service solutions, including fiber project management, high and medium voltage project design and support, pre-wired meters and capacitor banks, meter testing and metering infrastructure installation, personal protective equipment dielectric testing, and tool repair, as well as emergency response, storage yard, materials, and logistics management. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About TX

TX Holdings, Inc. supplies, distributes, and sells drill bits, related tools, and other mining supplies and rail products to coal mining companies in the United States. It distributes and sells drill steel mining products, such as drill bit products and accessories used for hard and soft rock mining operations; tungsten carbide drill bits and augurs; and related accessories and tools. The company also offers tee rails for use in railroad tracks for the transportation of coal by coal mine operators; steel ties for use in securing rail; switches; and related accessories and tools. It sells its products through independent sales agents to resellers; and directly to coal mine operators. The company was formerly known as R Wireless, Inc. and changed its name to TX Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. TX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Ashland, Kentucky.

