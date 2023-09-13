Neo (NEO) Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Neo has a market capitalization of $511.03 million and approximately $20.50 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neo has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for $7.24 or 0.00027682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.



Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

