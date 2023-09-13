Monero (XMR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $59.34 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $144.57 or 0.00552376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.65 billion and approximately $59.34 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,171.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00234014 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.54 or 0.00773897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00057638 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00118550 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003801 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,331,150 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

