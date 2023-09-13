ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $620,381.28 and approximately $18.74 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00020294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00016134 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014670 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,190.37 or 1.00072010 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000625 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

