Status (SNT) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Status has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Status has a market cap of $82.02 million and $1.61 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00020294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00016134 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014670 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,190.37 or 1.00072010 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,625,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,625,097.319934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02122714 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $2,158,104.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

