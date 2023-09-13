Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.87

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.87 and last traded at C$21.76, with a volume of 37431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.84.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. Cormark increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.65.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

