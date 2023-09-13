Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.04

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$31.04 and last traded at C$31.04, with a volume of 5134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSU. National Bankshares set a C$60.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities set a C$57.00 price target on Trisura Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.29.

The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 92.73 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

