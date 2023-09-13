Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.00

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$26.00 and last traded at C$25.95, with a volume of 8505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ERO shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.55.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.95.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. Ero Copper had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of C$140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.41 million. Analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 3.1937716 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

