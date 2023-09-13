Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.38

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.38 and last traded at C$13.11, with a volume of 5008 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.38.

Fairfax India Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

