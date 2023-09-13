Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.85

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$86.85 and last traded at C$86.05, with a volume of 96401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$86.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.50 billion, a PE ratio of -39.55, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$82.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$75.57.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,308 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.51, for a total value of C$186,942.03. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

